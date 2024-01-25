Former federal agent sentenced to over 8 years for his role in illegal painkiller trafficking

MIAMI (AP) — A former federal agent has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in an illegal operation that trafficked prescription painkillers in South Florida. Court records show that 48-year-old Alberico Ahias Crespo was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. He was previously convicted at trial of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Crespo had formerly served as a special agent with the Department of Health and Human Services until his 2020 arrest. According to evidence introduced at trial, Crespo used his position to protect an oxycodone trafficking scheme and impede related fraud investigations.

