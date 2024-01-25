George Carlin estate sues over fake comedy special purportedly generated by AI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of George Carlin has filed a lawsuit over a fake hourlong comedy special that purportedly uses artificial intelligence to recreate the late standup comic’s style and material. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday asks a judge to force Dudesy, the podcast company behind the project, to immediately take it down. The lawsuit, which also seeks unspecified damages, says the defendants are violating Carlin’s right of publicity and the copyrights on his work. A voiceover at the start of the audio special says an AI engine created it by listening to 50 years of the work of Carlin, who died in 2008.

