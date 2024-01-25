GM’s Cruise robotaxi service targeted in Justice Department inquiry into San Francisco collision

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors is facing a U.S. Justice Department investigation into a gruesome collision that critically injured a pedestrian and derailed its self-driving car ambitions. The Justice Department inquiry disclosed in a report released Thursday is the latest twist in a debacle that began in October after a robotaxi operated by GM’s Cruise subsidiary dragged a pedestrian about 20 feet (6 meters) after the person was struck in San Francisco by another vehicle driven by a human. The incident already has resulted in Cruise having its California license suspended, mass layoffs and allegations of a coverup that could trigger a $1.5 million fine.

