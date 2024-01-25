Lorrie Moore and Naomi Klein among nominees for National Book Critics Circle awards
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Lorrie Moore, Naomi Klein and the Egyptian writer Ahmed Naji are among the finalists for National Book Critics Circle awards. Honorary prizes are going to Judy Blume and to a longtime ally of Blume’s in the fight against book bans, the American Library Association. On Thursday, the critics circle announced nominees in seven competitive categories, ranging from fiction to best translation. Winners will be announced March 12. Besides Blume and the library association, honorary awards will be presented to Washington Post critic Becca Rothfield for excellence in reviewing and to Marion Winik of NPR’s “All Things Considered” for service.