Man who killed 3 in English city of Nottingham sentenced to high-security hospital, likely for life

LONDON (AP) — A 32-year-old man who fatally stabbed two college students and a man months from retirement in the England city of Nottingham has been told he would “most probably” spend the rest of his life in a high-security medical facility. The judge told Valdo Calocane that he committed “a series of atrocities” in June last year. Calocane repeatedly stabbed Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who were both 19, as they walked home around dawn. A short while later, Calocane stabbed 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates and stole his van, running down three pedestrians. Prosecutors accepted Calocane’s guilty plea to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

