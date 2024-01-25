Minnesota lawmakers kick off debate on joining other states that permit physician-assisted suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has kicked off debate on whether to join the list of states that allow physician-assisted suicide. A House health committee took the unusual step Thursday of giving the bill a hearing even before the legislative session formally convenes Feb. 12. The lead sponsor, Democratic Rep. Mike Freiberg, of Golden Valley, who first introduced a similar proposal in 2015, said at a news conference that he is confident it will pass at least the House this year. Ten states and the District of Columbia already allow some form of physician-assisted suicide, while proponents are planning fresh pushes in several other states.

