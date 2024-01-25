Pakistan accuses Indian agents of orchestrating the killing of 2 citizens on its soil

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has accused neighboring India’s intelligence agency of involvement in the extrajudicial killings of its citizens, saying it had credible evidence linking two Indian agents to the deaths of two people in Pakistan last year. Foreign Secretary Sajjad Qazi on Thursday said the killings were a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and a breach of the U.N. Charter. The two Pakistanis were killed in separate attacks inside mosques. India denied the Pakistani allegations, which came months after both the United States and Canada accused Indian agents of being linked to assassination attempts on their soil. Pakistan and India have a long history of bitter relations.

