Pennsylvania’s governor says he wants to ‘get s— done.’ He’s made it his slogan, profanity and all
By MARC LEVY
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has a new slogan that’s not fit for kids’ ears. Shapiro sometimes says GSD or “get stuff done.” Other times he just comes out and says it: “get s—- done.” The phrase has become the governing philosophy of the rising star in the Democratic Party. It has prompted some eye rolls from the insiders who hear it the most. But academics say swearing by politicians is increasingly breaking free from taboos. And a University of California-San Diego professor says the S-word has lost its punch as a cuss word with young adults.