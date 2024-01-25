Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

BEIJING (AP) — The bodies of the remaining victims of a landslide in southwestern China have been recovered, bringing the death toll to 44 after four days of searching through the rubble of dirt and crumbled homes. State broadcaster said the final body was found on Thursday evening. The landslide slammed into houses at the foot of a slope early Monday morning in the village of Liangshui in Yunnan province. Two survivors were found on Monday. The official Xinhua news agency said a preliminary investigation found that the landslide had been triggered by the collapse of a steep clifftop area but gave no further details.

