Report on sex abuse in Germany’s Protestant Church documents at least 2,225 victims

BERLIN (AP) — At least 1,259 people working for the Protestant Church of Germany have committed sexual abuse, claiming at least 2,225 victims. That’s according to an independent study of decades of church documents and files from regional churches and the Lutherans’ diaconal relief and social welfare organization, the Diakonie. However, the authors of the report commissioned by Germany’s Protestant Church estimate the real numbers of perpetrators are much higher with at least 3,497 people accused of sexual abuse. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the goal of the study commissioned by the church three years ago was to analyzing church structures that promote violence and abuse of power.

