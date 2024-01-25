Senate deal on border and Ukraine at risk of collapse as Trump pushes stronger measures

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures and Ukraine aid faces potential collapse. Senate Republicans are increasingly wary of an election-year compromise that Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, seems likely to oppose. Senate negotiators have been striving for weeks on a carefully negotiated compromise on border and immigration policy. But even before the senators have had a chance to finalize the legislation and release it to their colleagues, election-year politics and opposition from Trump are weighing it down. The dynamic could derail a plan to approve wartime aid for Ukraine, potentially leaving the country stranded without robust supplies of ammunition and missiles to fend off Russia’s invasion.

By STEPHEN GROVES and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

