Skip to Content
AP National

Senate deal on border and Ukraine at risk of collapse as Trump pushes stronger measures

By
Published 1:01 PM

By STEPHEN GROVES and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures and Ukraine aid faces potential collapse. Senate Republicans are increasingly wary of an election-year compromise that Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, seems likely to oppose. Senate negotiators have been striving for weeks on a carefully negotiated compromise on border and immigration policy. But even before the senators have had a chance to finalize the legislation and release it to their colleagues, election-year politics and opposition from Trump are weighing it down. The dynamic could derail a plan to approve wartime aid for Ukraine, potentially leaving the country stranded without robust supplies of ammunition and missiles to fend off Russia’s invasion.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content