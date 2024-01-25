South Korean police say a lawmaker has been injured in an attack with a rock-like object

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say a governing party lawmaker is being treated at a Seoul hospital after being attacked by an unidentified man who struck her head with a rock-like object. A police official says a suspect was arrested at the scene after the attack Thursday on lawmaker Bae Hyunjin in southern Seoul. The attack comes weeks after a man stabbed South Korean opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-myung in the neck in the southern city of Busan. The man told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Lee to prevent him from becoming a future president. Lee was released from the hospital after eight days of treatment.

