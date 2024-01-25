Steeple of historic Connecticut church collapses, no injuries reported

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A historic Connecticut church’s soaring steeple and roof have collapsed, but no injuries have been reported. Photos showed a gaping hole Thursday in the top of the building and the front reduced to a heap of rubble strewn about. The cause of the collapse at the First Congregational Church in downtown New London was not immediately known. Rescue teams and State Police search dogs responded shortly after the collapse, checking the site as a precaution though officials say they have no reports of anyone hurt or trapped. The stone building dates to 1850, according to state building records.

