Swedish PM says he’s willing to meet Hungary’s Orban to end deadlock over Sweden’s NATO membership

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish media say Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has agreed to meet with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán, who invited Kristersson to Budapest to discuss Sweden’s accession into NATO. Kristersson said in a letter to Orbán he agrees more dialogue between the countries would be beneficial. Orbán’s invitation comes as Hungary and Turkey remain the only NATO members not to have ratified Sweden’s bid to join the defense alliance. Admission into NATO requires unanimity among all member countries, but more than a year of delays in Budapest and Ankara have frustrated other allies who want to expand the defense alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

