Thousands protest in Slovakia against plan to amend penal code and close special prosecutor’s office

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of people have joined growing protests across Slovakia against a plan by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the penal code and eliminate a special prosecutors’ office. Earlier Thursday, the ruling coalition voted to fast-track approval of the changes. Final approval could come by the end of next week. The proposed changes have faced sharp criticism, and Thursday’s street protests took place in two dozen cities and towns. The plan would abolish the office that handles serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism. Those crimes would be prosecuted in regional offices instead. Punishment for corruption and some other crimes would be reduced under the proposal, and the statute of limitations would be significantly shortened.

