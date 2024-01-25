US nuclear agency isn’t consistent in tracking costs for some construction projects, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — Congressional investigators say the U.S. agency in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear arsenal is not consistent when it comes to tracking small construction projects, making it difficult to prevent cost overruns. The Government Accountability Office warned in a report released Thursday that even fewer projects will go under the microscope if officials raise the dollar limit for what qualifies as a small project. The National Nuclear Security Administration says raising the threshold would allow the agency to address issues without seeking specific congressional authorization or appropriations. But nuclear watchdogs are concerned about the agency having a blank check with little accountability.

