White House’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving Biden’s administration

NEW YORK (AP) — The White House’s chief diversity and inclusion officer is departing the White House after three years in the position. Michael Leach served as the first ever diversity officer in a presidential administration and led efforts to build the most racially diverse and women-majority White House staff in history. Leach’s departure from President Joe Biden’s White House comes at a moment of backlash against diversity and inclusion efforts in government, education and business. The White House has not immediately replaced Leach in his position but has launched a job search for the role.

