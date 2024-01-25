Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Illinois and electoral battleground Wisconsin this week to make a case for the Biden administration’s economic agenda and offer a reminder of the Trump administration tax cuts, which she says added to the deficit and did little to promote investment. Yellen’s travel is billed as official rather than political, but it comes as President Joe Biden is increasingly shifting his focus to an expected rematch against former President Donald Trump. Yellen has told the Chicago Economic Club that Biden and his team did not see recession as inevitable, as many forecasters presumed. She adds that there’s more the administration wants to accomplish.

