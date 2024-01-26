Biden reelection campaign team travels to Michigan but is shunned by some Arab American leaders
By JOEY CAPPELLETI and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign manager has traveled to Michigan, where many Arab American leaders are enraged over the administration’s policy toward Israel, and found some top activists unwilling to meet. The backlash on Friday exposes a growing rift between the White House and groups otherwise loyal to Democratic causes in a critical swing state. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, manager of Biden’s reelection campaign, led a group of top Biden advisers to the Dearborn area to better understand the electoral landscape heading into the 2024 election. But some Arab American leaders, who have for months accused the president of being too supportive of Israel in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, refused to meet with the campaign team.