Britain’s post-Brexit trade talks with Canada break down as they disagree over beef and cheese

LONDON (AP) — The British government has called off post-Brexit trade talks with Canada after discussions broke down over disagreements related to the import and export of beef and cheese. The two countries have been negotiating a new trade deal for the past two years since Britain fully left the European Union. Since Brexit, trade between the two has largely continued under the same deal that was originally brokered when Britain was a member of the bloc. The British government said late Thursday that it “remains open” to restarting talks in the future but that there hasn’t been any progress. Canadian negotiators have been facing pressure from their beef industry and domestic cheesemakers.

