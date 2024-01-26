Closing arguments slated as retrial of ex-NFL star Smith’s killer nears an end

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the manslaughter retrial of a man who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. Thirty-six-year-old Cardell Hayes shot Smith following a traffic crash almost eight years ago. Hayes was convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter for the gunshot wounding of Smith’s wife. But the jury vote was 10-2 and the conviction was tossed after the Supreme Court outlawed nonunanimous verdicts. Hayes has long insisted that he shot Smith in self-defense during the April 2016 confrontation. His retrial was delayed for years for various reasons.

