Czech lower house approves tougher gun law after nation’s worst mass shooting. Next stop Senate

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament’s lower house has approved an amendment to the country’s gun law that tightens requirements for owning a weapon more than a month after the worst mass killing in the nation’s history. The legislation now goes before the Senate and if approved there must then be signed by President Petr Pavel before becoming law. On Dec. 22, a lone shooter killed 14 people and wounded dozens before killing himself at a Charles University building in downtown Prague. The assailant was a 24-year-old student who had a proclivity for firearms, with a license to own eight guns. Authorities said he had no criminal record and therefore did not attract the attention of authorities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.