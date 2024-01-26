Former Los Angeles council member sentenced to 13 years in prison for pay-to-play corruption scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles City Council member has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a pay-to-play bribery scandal involving real estate development projects. José Huizar also was ordered Friday to pay thousands of dollars in restitution to the city and the IRS. Huizar pleaded guilty a year ago to racketeering conspiracy and tax evasion. Prosecutors say Huizar masterminded a $1.5 million scheme tied to the approval of downtown high-rise developments while he chaired the city’s powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee. Huizar was accused of accepting cash, casino gambling chips, luxury stays in Las Vegas, expensive meals, prostitution services and funds to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

