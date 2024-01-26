Former prominent Atlanta attorney who shot his wife in SUV pleads guilty to lesser charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A once-prominent Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife in 2016 as they rode in an SUV has pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. 81-year-old Claud “Tex” McIver was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison as part of a plea deal. He had been convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2018 but that conviction was overturned in 2022 by Georgia’s highest court. The plea deal means that there will be no retrial. McIver has always maintained that he shot his wife by accident as he rode in the backseat of an SUV that was being driven by a friend.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.