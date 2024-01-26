French President Macron joins India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of people have lined a ceremonial boulevard in the heart of India’s capital to watch a colorful parade showcasing the country’s military power and cultural heritage to mark its 75th Republic Day. French President Emmanuel Macron attended the parade as the chief guest at the celebration of the adoption of the country’s Constitution in 1950 after India’s independence from British colonial rule. Macron was taken in a British-era horse-drawn carriage to the viewing stand, where he was met by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a saffron-and-yellow turban, the Hindu nationalist colors. A French 30-member band and 90-member marching group joined the parade.

