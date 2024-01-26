Georgia senators vote for board to oversee secretary of state despite constitutional questions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Senate is backing a plan to give the state’s appointed election board the power to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s handling of elections. The bill passed 30-19 Friday despite the measure’s sponsor saying that the bill is in “murky water” when it comes to its constitutionality. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it is illegal for lawmakers to give the State Election Board the power to oversee an elected official. But senators disagree, saying the measure only alters powers given to Raffensperger in state law and not his constitutional authority. The chamber’s Republican majority also on Friday pushed through a proposal to ban ranked-choice voting in Georgia. Both measures move to the House for more debate.

