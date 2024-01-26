Gun-waving St. Louis lawyer wants misdemeanor wiped off his record

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who gained notoriety for pointing a gun at social justice demonstrators as they marched past his home is trying to get the misdemeanor wiped from his record. Multiple St. Louis media outlets report that Mark McCloskey this week filed a request with a local judge seeking to scrub the conviction. McCloskey and his wife said they felt threatened by protesters who were passing the couple’s mansion in June 2020. They were on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor’s house. McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned McCloskey in 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.