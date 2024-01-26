Investigation reveals Fargo gunman’s movements before deadly police shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Newly released investigative reports into last year’s deadly ambush of Fargo police officers show the gunman’s movements in the hours before the shooting. Still images from Mohamad Barakat’s apartment and surveillance cameras show him loading his weapons into a garage and visiting a gun range on the day of the attack. Barakat shot and killed 23-year-old Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin and wounded two other officers and a bystander after the officers responded to a routine traffic crash along a busy street. On Monday, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced the investigation into the shooting is closed and released a trove of investigation documents.

