Israeli Holocaust survivor says the Oct. 7 Hamas attack revived childhood trauma

ASHKELON, Israel (AP) — Holocaust survivor Gad Partok never thought he’d live to see horrors like the ones he witnessed as a young boy in Tunisia when Nazis invaded his town and killed many of his neighbors. But the 93-year-old Israeli says that childhood trauma was viscerally revived on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking 250 hostage. Like many Israelis, Partok will spend International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday commemorating a long-ago trauma and one that is still fresh in their minds.

By ALON BERNSTEIN and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

