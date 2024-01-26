JetBlue informs Spirit “certain conditions” of $3.8 billion buyout deal may not be met by deadline
NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways says it may end its attempt to buy low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend, sending Spirit shares tumbling. A federal judge this month sided with the Justice Department and blocked JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit. The airlines have filed their intention to appeal with a higher court. Yet on Friday, shares of Spirit shares slumped 16% after JetBlue disclosed its view of the potential merger in a regulatory filing. JetBlue said that it has told Spirit certain conditions of their deal might not be met by a deadline, which could lead JetBlue to terminate the deal as early as Sunday.