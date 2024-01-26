King Charles III is admitted to a hospital for a scheduled prostate operation
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says King Charles III been admitted to a private London hospital to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. The 75-year old king will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. The king visited Kate at the hospital after he arrived. Charles, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms. He cancelled engagements, and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure.