New Mexico lawmakers don’t get a salary. Some say it’s time for a paycheck

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s legislature are the only state lawmakers in the country who aren’t paid a salary. But voters could change that, as a referendum on giving legislators a steady paycheck is gaining traction. The Democratic-sponsored initiative to provide New Mexico legislators with regular salaries earned its first committee endorsement Friday. That came over the objections of Republicans in the legislative minority. Advocates for legislative salaries in New Mexico say they are looking for ways instill greater professionalism and make elected office more accessible to people of limited economic means. Republican opponents worry the proposal has loopholes that could lead to exorbitant salaries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.