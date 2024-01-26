Protesting farmers heap pressure on new French prime minister ahead of hotly anticipated measures

PARIS (AP) — Protesting farmers have shut down stretches of major French highways again, using their tractors to block and slow traffic to press their demands that growing and rearing food should be made easier and more lucrative. Their movement for better renumeration, less red tape and lower costs, and protection against cheap imports is increasingly becoming a major crisis for new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. He’s hoping to nip the demonstrations in the bud with measures expected to be announced later Friday. Highway operator Vinci Autoroutes says usually busy motorways through southern France and to Spain have been closed for long stretches Friday and that a dozen others have also been severed.

