Radio communication problem preceded NYC subway crash that injured 25, federal report says

NEW YORK (AP) — A preliminary report into a collision between two New York City subway trains earlier this year says that a worker guiding one of the vehicles had lost radio contact with the driver before the crash and a message to stop at a red light was not received. The communication breakdown came before the train crashed at low speed with another 1 train near the 96th Street station on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, derailing both and leaving around 25 people with minor injuries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report into the Jan. 4 incident. The report, released Thursday, doesn’t identify the cause of the crash, but lays out the events leading up to it. The federal investigation is still ongoing.

