Regional Mexican music is crossing borders and going global. Here’s how it happened

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Regional Mexican music is a catchall term that encompasses mariachi, banda, corridos, norteño, sierreño and other genres. It’s become a global phenomenon, topping music charts and reaching new audiences. While it has been around the U.S. for decades, something extraordinary happened in the last year: Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” single surpassed a billion streams on Spotify last month, becoming the first regional Mexican Top 10 hit on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100. On YouTube, Peso Pluma bested Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny to become 2023’s most streamed artist on the platform.

By MARIA SHERMAN and BERENICE BAUTISTA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.