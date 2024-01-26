Small plane crashes in neighborhood after takeoff from New Hampshire airport, pilot hospitalized

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in a neighborhood near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire shortly after takeoff and firefighters helped remove the trapped pilot, who was taken to a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot was the only person on board the Wiggins Air plane. The small cargo plane crashed about 7:30 a.m. in woods, about 70 feet from a house. It was headed to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine. The pilot’s condition wasn’t immediately announced. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

