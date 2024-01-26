SZA, Swift and Bridgers top the Grammy list. AP writers predict who will win on music’s big night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Women lead the major categories at the Grammys this year, with names like SZA, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo and Brandy Clark topping the list. But who will take home music’s most coveted trophies on Feb. 4? Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman and Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. break down the close races for Grammy glory across a number of categories. For album of the year, Sherman says SZA’s “SOS” “seems like the most obvious choice, no disrespect to the other nominees.” But Landrum says “SZA seems like the obvious choice, but I’m rolling with” Jon Batiste’s ”World Music Radio.”

