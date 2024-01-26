What are the symptoms of an enlarged prostate and how is it treated?

King Charles III is in a hospital to undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate — an extremely common condition among older men. The 75-year-old king is in good company. The prostate gland grows as men age. Its location below the bladder means the growing gland can cause problems with urination. Some men have more trouble than others. Doctors can recommend lifestyle changes and prescribe medications. And there are various surgical procedures to remove prostate tissue or widen the urethra when symptoms are especially troubling.

