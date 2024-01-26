Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Wrestling icon Vince McMahon has resigned from WWE’s parent company. Friday’s resignation occurred the day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex. McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, according to a statement released late Friday. He continued to deny wrongdoing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.