Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
By NAJIB JOBAIN and WAFAA SHURAFA
Associated Press
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Witnesses say an Israeli airstrike on a house in the southern Gaza Strip killed two women and a man as Israel pursued its offensive against the Palestinian enclave. The deaths early Saturday came less than a day after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. As part of its binding ruling, the U.N.’s top court asked Israel for a compliance report in a month. Some Gaza residents expressed dismay that the court didn’t not order an immediate end to the fighting as South Africa had requested as part of its ongoing genocide case against Israel.