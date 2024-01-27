Authorities identify 2 teenage boys shot and killed while leaving Chicago school with other students

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have identified two teenage boys who were fatally shot Friday by masked suspects as they and other students were leaving a Chicago high school. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston. They were among a group of students walking out of Innovations High School on Friday afternoon when multiple masked suspects jumped out of two cars in front of the school and opened fire on the group. Police say both students died at a hospital. Chicago police had announced no arrests in their killings as of Saturday afternoon.

