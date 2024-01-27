Bullfight advocates working with young people to attract new followers in Mexico

ACULCO, Mexico (AP) — Bullfighting is under siege in many parts of Mexico, and some of its biggest supporters are responding by looking to draw in new fans, particularly younger ones. In recent years, the Mexican Association of Bullfighting has been promoting educational workshops and other events aimed at young people in different parts of Mexico. It wants to counter the growing global movement driven by animal defenders who seek to abolish bullfighting, which they consider torture of bulls. The association’s events display the different activities that surround the breeding of fighting bulls and their rigorous care.

