Man convicted of manslaughter in the killing of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash nearly eight years ago has been convicted of manslaughter. News outlets report the jury deliberated for more than four hours and reached its verdict in the retrial of Cardell Hayes just after midnight Saturday. He faces up to 40 years in prison. The jury acquitted Hayes of attempted manslaughter in the shooting and wounding of Smith’s wife. Hayes had previously been convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter for the gunshot wounding of Racquel Smith. But the jury vote was 10-2, and the conviction was tossed after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed nonunanimous verdicts.