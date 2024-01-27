Muslims and Jews in Bosnia observe Holocaust Remembrance Day and call for peace and dialogue

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Jews and Muslims from Bosnia and abroad gathered in Srebrenica to jointly observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day and promote compassion and dialogue amid rising global sectarian hatred fueled by Israel’s war in Gaza. The two communities used the occasion on Saturday to launch the Srebrenica Muslim-Jewish Peace and Remembrance Initiative. The plan is aimed at promoting collaboration in times of crisis, maintaining consistent and compassionate channels of communication, remembering and commemorating the victims of past genocides and repudiating all forms of bigotry.

