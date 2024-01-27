South Korea says North Korea fired several cruise missiles, adding to provocative weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says that North Korea has fired several cruise missiles from waters off an eastern military port, in the country’s latest weapons demonstration in the face of deepening tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say how many missiles were fired on Sunday or how far they flew. It wasn’t immediately clear how the launches were conducted, although the North has previously tested cruise missiles from sea assets. The launches were the North Korea’s third-known launch event of 2024, following a previous round of cruise missile tests on Jan. 24 and a Jan. 14 test-firing of the country’s first solid-fuel intermediate range ballistic missile.

