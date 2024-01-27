Skip to Content
AP National

US condemns ban on Venezuelan opposition leader’s candidacy and puts sanctions relief under review

By
Published 9:35 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.S. government is condemning the decision of Venezuela’s highest court to block the presidential candidacy of opposition leader María Corina Machado. The Biden administration, however, on Saturday remained noncommittal on reimposing economic sanctions against Venezuela as it has threatened to do if the government of Nicolás Maduro fails to level the playing field ahead of a planned presidential election. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says the U.S. is “currently reviewing” its Venezuela sanctions policy. Machado is a longtime government foe and former lawmaker. She won the presidential primary organized by the faction of the opposition backed by the U.S.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content