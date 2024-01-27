US condemns ban on Venezuelan opposition leader’s candidacy and puts sanctions relief under review

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.S. government is condemning the decision of Venezuela’s highest court to block the presidential candidacy of opposition leader María Corina Machado. The Biden administration, however, on Saturday remained noncommittal on reimposing economic sanctions against Venezuela as it has threatened to do if the government of Nicolás Maduro fails to level the playing field ahead of a planned presidential election. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says the U.S. is “currently reviewing” its Venezuela sanctions policy. Machado is a longtime government foe and former lawmaker. She won the presidential primary organized by the faction of the opposition backed by the U.S.

