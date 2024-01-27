Zebras, camels and flames, oh my! Circus animals rescued after truck catches fire on Indiana highway

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A truck hauling zebras and camels for a series of weekend circus performances caught fire early Saturday on a northeastern Indiana highway, prompting a police rescue of the animals. Sgt. Steven Glass with Indiana State Police says the tractor-trailer caught fire about 2 a.m. along Interstate 69 in Grant County about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He says a state trooper, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and a third person rescued the five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse by leading them off the smoked-filled trailer were treated for smoke inhalation but none of the animals were injured. Another truck later delivered the animals to their destination.

