2 officers on Florida’s Space Coast wounded, doing ‘OK’

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Two police officers along Florida’s Space Coast were wounded and had non-life-threatening injuries during what authorities described as “an active incident.” The wounded officers from the Palm Bay Police Department were being treated on Sunday at a nearby hospital. The agency’s police chief told Florida Today that the officer were doing “OK.” In social media posts, the police department asked residents to avoid the neighborhood in northeast Palm Bay where the the officers were hurt. The police department says there is no threat to the public. Palm Bay is located about 75 miles (120 km) southeast of Orlando.

