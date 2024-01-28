American Airlines’ hard landing on Maui sends 6 to hospital
HONOLULU (AP) — Five American Airlines flight attendants and one passenger are recovering after their flight from Los Angeles made a a hard landing on Maui. Flight 271 landed at Kahului Airport at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating. American Airlines says the six people taken to a hospital were later released. The flight was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew. What caused the hard landing remained unclear Sunday. Neither American Airlines nor the FAA provided additional details.