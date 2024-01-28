Bullfighting set to return to Mexico City amid legal battle between fans and animal rights defenders

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bullfights are set to return to Mexico City after the country’s highest court temporarily revoked a local ruling that sided with human rights defenders and suspended the events for more than a year and a half. The resumption of bullfights Sunday in the Plaza México arena has raised expectations in the face of a lengthy legal battle between enthusiasts of the activity and its opponents. The opponents argue that it violates animal welfare and affects people’s rights to a healthy environment. The arena in Mexico’s capital is largest of its kind in the world. Bullfighting is still allowed in much of the country.

